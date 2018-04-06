Kate Hudson's Romantic History: The Life-Changing Loves, the Fun Flings and the Fantastical Headlines

Kate Hudson loves herself some love.

The soon-to-be mother of three is nuts about her kids; adores her mom, stepdad and brother; keeps herself in tip-top shape and throws herself into her work with abandon, be it acting or her Fabletics fitness line and healthy-living projects. That's a lot of love

In fact, it's so much that, even when Hudson has fallen in love with a significant other, it's not always easy to carve out the space needed to make a relationship work.

"Relationships are the most challenging things," she told Self in early 2014. "It's where you do the most work in your life. You come face-to-face with yourself, and if you can deal with realizing we're all flawed, accept it and work with it, you might have a really amazing, lasting relationship." The Almost Famous star, by then a mother of two and at the time engaged to Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy, added, "If I look at my parents, who've been together 30-something years, I'd say no matter what they've been through, they share similar values and really like each other. It sounds easy, but it's not."