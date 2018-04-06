Brad Pitt Is "Strictly" Friends With MIT Professor Neri Oxman

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 1:52 PM

Brad Pitt, Neri Oxman

Gregory Pace/Rex Shutterstock; Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Is there a new love in Brad Pitt's life?

On Thursday, Page Six reported that the 54-year-old actor is "spending time" with 42-year-old MIT professor Neri Oxman after meeting through an architecture project. But a source tells E! News that Pitt and Oxman are "strictly" friends.

"Yes, Brad has become friendly with Neri Oxman," the insider shares with us. "He thinks she's brilliant. He's interested in getting to know her more and learning from her, but they are strictly friends."

The source adds, "She's not interested in the whole Hollywood scene at all and she is happy in her current relationship."

Brad Pitt vs. the Rumor Mill: Why He's the Target of Even More Wild Stories Than Usual

Another source tells us of their friendship, "Some people seem to be exaggerating this into something that doesn't exist."

Back in 2015, Oxman led a TED Talk discussion about design and technology.

"Designer and architect Neri Oxman is leading the search for ways in which digital fabrication technologies can interact with the biological world. Working at the intersection of computational design, additive manufacturing, materials engineering and synthetic biology, her lab is pioneering a new age of symbiosis between microorganisms, our bodies, our products and even our buildings," a YouTube caption for the TED Talk reads.

Brad Pitt Is "Healthier and Happier" Since Coping With Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Gersh

Oxman was previously married composer Osvaldo Golijov. The couple tied the knot in 2011 but they have since split.

Pitt has been keeping a low profile for the past two years, since his split from Angelina Jolie. The actress filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

"He has been on a few dates but nothing serious. It's complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life," a source told E! News in January.

The insider added, "He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He's just that kind of person. He's the nicest guy in the world."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

