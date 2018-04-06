Brad Pitt Is "Strictly" Friends With MIT Professor Neri Oxman

Is there a new love in Brad Pitt's life?

On Thursday, Page Six reported that the 54-year-old actor is "spending time" with 42-year-old MIT professor Neri Oxman after meeting through an architecture project. But a source tells E! News that Pitt and Oxman are "strictly" friends.

"Yes, Brad has become friendly with Neri Oxman," the insider shares with us. "He thinks she's brilliant. He's interested in getting to know her more and learning from her, but they are strictly friends."

The source adds, "She's not interested in the whole Hollywood scene at all and she is happy in her current relationship."