Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

It's over between Brooke Burke and David Charvet.
The 46-year-old actress and former Dancing With the Stars co-host filed for divorce from the 45-year-old former Baywatch star on Friday after more than six years of marriage, E! News has learned. Burke is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, daughter Rain, 11, and son Shaya, 10.
Burke also has two daughters, Neriah, 17, and Sierra Sky, 14, with former husband and plastic Garth Fisher.