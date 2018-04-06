Emily Blunt Recalls Crying the Whole Way Home After Getting Meryl Streep's Stamp of Approval

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 12:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

When an acting icon like Meryl Streep gives you a compliment, it's enough to make you cry of happiness. 

Just ask Emily Blunt, her co-star from the beloved 2006 rom-com The Devil Wears PradaAs fans well know, Blunt played lead assistant to Streep's cutthroat character, Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly. 

While the star kowtowed to Streep on screen, behind the scenes, the Oscar winner was cheering her on.

"There was this crazy moment when I wrapped and I remember seeing her across the parking lot," Blunt recalled to Sunday Today's Willie Geist. "She burst out of her trailer—the wig was off. She was just Meryl. She was in a puffy jacket. She was like, 'You were so great' and I was just like [crying] and I just started to weep. It was sad."

Photos

Meryl Streep: Movie Star

While Blunt may have been weepy, Streep thought she had been "so funny." After the exchange, the tears followed Blunt home. 

"I just was crying the whole way home," she told Geist. "I didn't realize how much her sort of stamp of approval would mean."

More than a decade ago, Blunt was a rising star and the film turned her into a familiar face. 

Though she and the rest of the cast—including Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci—have had continued success since their Prada days, Blunt is hesitant to return to Runway

"If everyone did it I would be up for it," she recently told People. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

Her silver screen sidekick has expressed similar sentiment. "Should there be [a sequel]?" Hathaway asked in an interview with Variety in 2016. "I'd love to make a movie with all the people again that's something totally different. But I think that one might have just hit the right note. It's good to leave it as it is."

The extended interview airs Sunday on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

"Teen Mom" Leah Messer Heartbroken by Daughter's Question

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney Puts a Twist on Daisy Dukes During Date Night With George

Brad Pitt, Neri Oxman

Brad Pitt Is "Strictly" Friends With MIT Professor Neri Oxman

Kate Hudson, Alex Rodriguez, 2009

Kate Hudson's Romantic History: The Life-Changing Loves, the Fun Flings and the Fantastical Headlines

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce

Meet the Stylist and Personal Shopper Beyoncé Hired for Blue Ivy

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.