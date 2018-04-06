Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Photo After Accident

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 12:10 PM
Carrie Underwood is back in band rehearsals.
Just days after returning to the studio, the Grammy winner has shared a photo of herself rehearsing with her band on Instagram. "Missed these guys," she captioned the pic.
This is the first full-face photo Underwood has shared of herself since suffering a "hard fall" on the steps outside of her house in November.
"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."
After the fall, the singer had to have surgery on her broken wrist and needed more than 40 stitches on her face.
Though reality star Adrienne Gang did get a photo with the singer in December, Underwood has been mostly keeping a low-profile and posting photos with her face hidden since her fall.
On February 10, Underwood posted a pic of herself working out with the help of her son, Isaiah. In the photo, the country star's face is turned away from the camera.
The star later shared a picture of herself with husband Mike Fisher in support of the End It Movement. The photo showed the End It Movement red X on Fisher's hand and an X covering Underwood's mouth and most of her face, making it hard to tell if she has any scars.
After taking some time off to recover, it sounds like Underwood is ready to get back to work. Take a look at the picture she posted of her band rehearsal above!
