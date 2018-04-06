Ed Helms' High School Yearbook Photo Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Oh, high school.

Ed Helms took a trip down memory lane on Friday when the hosts of Good Morning America shared a picture of his high school yearbook photo. The photo showed The Hangover star wearing a suit and tie and rocking a sweet hairdo.

"You're the original J.B—the original Justin Bieber," Sarah Haines said.

However, Helms didn't seem too fond of his ‘do.

"That is not my hair," The Vacation actor said. "That is a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's insane. Where did you get that?"

