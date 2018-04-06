The Bachelor Winter Games' Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 11:20 AM
When it rains, it pours.
The Bachelor Winter Games' couple Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have broken up after four months, E! News has exclusively learned. The couple met on the ABC reality hit spinoff and quickly hit it off, with the news of their relationship getting out soon after filming ended as they were spotted together at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
"It is very recent, but they have been rocky for a few weeks now," a source tells E! News. "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."
Dean and Lesley are the third couple from Winter Games to break up, with winners Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt announcing their split soon after the show ended, and Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard revealing they had ended their engagement on Thursday. That leaves Courtney Dober and Lily McManus as the spinoff's last remaining couple.
ABC
During the World Tells All special in late February, Dean, 26, got down on one knee...only to present Lesley, a travel blogger, with a key to his apartment, asking her to move in after their planned trips to Honduras and Aspen.
Lesley, 30, hadn't appeared on any of the franchise's shows since Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013, and the fan-favorite revealed in March 2017 that she underwent a preventive double mastectomy after discovering she had the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which increases chances of having breast cancer.
After becoming one of the most popular contestants on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Dean found himself in the middle of a controversial love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on Bachelor in Paradise last summer.
So which Bachelor Nation couples are still together? Check our our updated gallery to find out!
