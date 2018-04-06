Did Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Shade her Former Cast Members During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere?

The Jersey Shore cast has no need for sunglasses right now because they might be experiencing some shade.

After choosing not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola liked some very interesting tweets during the MTV series' two-hour premiere on Thursday night.

While Sammi liked several messages from fans saying they missed her and that the show wasn't the same without her, perhaps her most telling like was the following tweet: "Good 4 you... they went back to the show cause in the last few years, none of them did anything worthwhile..," one follower wrote to the former reality star. "best thing u ever did was to move on...heard the show was stupid and their all moving in slow motion now, lol... good luck."