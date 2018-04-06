Bindi Irwin Teaches Prince Charles About Australia's Conservation Efforts

Prince Charles met with the Irwin family during his visit to Australia on Friday.

On the third day of his royal tour of Australia, the Prince of Wales was photographed meeting Bindi Irwin, Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin on Lady Elliot Island. After meeting the royal, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin took to Instagram to tell her social media followers about the experience and her conversation with Prince Charles about conservation efforts in Australia.

"Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island," Bindi wrote.