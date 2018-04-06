The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 9:42 AM
The Internet is in love with a Keto Guido.
When Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered on Thursday night, it was obvious to anyone with eyeballs that the six-year hiatus had been kind to Vinny Guadagnino. Make that very kind. Thanks to a ketogenic diet and strict workout routine, the 30-year-old reality star was in the best shape of his life, and everyone took notice.
Throughout the two-hour premiere, he charmed viewers with his already-infamous "opening the door" drunk dance move, drunk eating habits (eating all the pepperoni and cheese off the pizza to remain loyal to his keto-lifestyle), and still being the best wingman for his BFF Pauly D, even though he had a girlfriend. (Good news for us/sad news for Vinny: they've since split.)
The thirst for Vinny was evident throughout the night on Twitter, and we've assembled some of the thirstiest Vinny tweets (Here's hoping they all hydrated after the premiere):
When you have to all-caps your Vinny feelings...
When you've been in love with bae for six years...
Vinny from jersey shore was bae back in 2012 and he?s still bae now ?— Ugly Barnacle (@alysauceda) April 5, 2018
it?s been like 8 years and i still have a phat crush on vinny from jersey shore— paige ?? (@NEXTTOWNRAMOS) April 6, 2018
When only Internet slang will do...
Vinny from Jersey Shore becomes more daddy everytime I see him— jackie daily (@jaayjaaydee) April 6, 2018
When you can't even spell wine properly because you are too distracted by Vinny...
Vinny from Jersey Shore aged like a fine ass vine ?— Amber Harden (@amber_harden14) April 6, 2018
When you secretly just want to be BFF's with his mom...
I want to date Vinny from Jersey Shore just to be close to his mom— Emilia Matacchiero (@EMatacchiero) April 6, 2018
When you point out a celeb look-a-like we had never noticed before, but now can't stop thinking about...
Vinny looks like a mf snack Nick Jonas look alike and I?m here for it #JerseyShore— #1 Elsa in Pants Stan (@JodiDercoleee) April 6, 2018
When you point out you were allowed to watch Jersey Shore when you were only seven years old...
Vinny off jersey shore has been my husband since I was 7— cameren (@cameren_lewis) April 6, 2018
When you need to include your own tweet so you don't look like a hypocrite...
When you go to bed with him on your mind...
Why did I dream with Vinny from jersey shore twice last night ???— Krystal Ortiz (@k_aoxoxx) April 6, 2018
When you wake up with him on your mind...
Good morning to Vinny from the Jersey Shore only— ? (@ELLGREGS) April 6, 2018
I feel like now is a good time to confess I am harboring a massive crush on Vinny from #JSFamilyVacation. It was that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over- the-fence, World Series kind of stuff as soon as his keto guido-ass drunkenly picked pepperoni off that pizza. https://t.co/dCDedFzZp7— tierney bricker (@tbrick2) April 6, 2018
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
