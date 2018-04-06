The Thirst for Vinny Guadagnino Was Very Real on Twitter During Jersey Shore Family Vacation Premiere

The Internet is in love with a Keto Guido.

When Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiered on Thursday night, it was obvious to anyone with eyeballs that the six-year hiatus had been kind to Vinny Guadagnino. Make that very kind. Thanks to a ketogenic diet and strict workout routine, the 30-year-old reality star was in the best shape of his life, and everyone took notice.

Throughout the two-hour premiere, he charmed viewers with his already-infamous "opening the door" drunk dance move, drunk eating habits (eating all the pepperoni and cheese off the pizza to remain loyal to his keto-lifestyle), and still being the best wingman for his BFF Pauly D, even though he had a girlfriend. (Good news for us/sad news for Vinny: they've since split.)

The thirst for Vinny was evident throughout the night on Twitter, and we've assembled some of the thirstiest Vinny tweets (Here's hoping they all hydrated after the premiere):