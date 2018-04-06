Jimmy Fallon Channels Kenny Rogers for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's Today Anniversary

Is that you Kenny Rogers?

Jimmy Fallon dressed up as the 79-year-old singer on Friday's episode of Today and performed "Through the Years" as a tribute to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's 10-year Today anniversary.

Donning a black tuxedo and white beard Fallon belted out the lyrics to the 1981 hit. He also showed off a few dance moves.

Both Gifford and Kotb were clearly touched by the performance. The two co-hosts held hands throughout the number and even sang along. At one point, Kotb wiped away a tear.

Clearly, the Today audience enjoyed the performance, too and gave Fallon a huge round of applause.

Watch the video to see the full performance.