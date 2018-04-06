Jimmy Fallon Channels Kenny Rogers for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's Today Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is that you Kenny Rogers?

Jimmy Fallon dressed up as the 79-year-old singer on Friday's episode of Today and performed "Through the Years" as a tribute to Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's 10-year Today anniversary. 

Donning a black tuxedo and white beard Fallon belted out the lyrics to the 1981 hit. He also showed off a few dance moves.

Both Gifford and Kotb were clearly touched by the performance. The two co-hosts held hands throughout the number and even sang along. At one point, Kotb wiped away a tear.

Clearly, the Today audience enjoyed the performance, too and gave Fallon a huge round of applause. 

Watch the video to see the full performance.

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Celebrate 10 Years: An A-Z Guide on Today's Happy Hour

Fallon wasn't the only celebrity to celebrate Gifford and Kotb's anniversary. Meghan Trainor stopped by, too.

Kotb celebrated the milestone by posting a sweet message to Gifford on Instagram.

She also spoke highly of her co-host at their 10th anniversary party.

Congratulations, Kathie Lee and Hoda!

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , , Kathie Lee Gifford , Hoda Kotb , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

After Clare and Benoit Split, Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together?

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Cardi B Raps About Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna Threesome on New Album

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Bus Filled With UFC Fighters

Bubble Watch 2.0

Will These TV Shows Get Canceled? Your 2018 Bubble Watch Guide Is Here

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Does Sporty Style Her Way: Breaking Down Her Latest Laid-Back Look

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are an Adorable Sporty Pair at Invictus Games UK Trials

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.