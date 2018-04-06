Cardi B Raps About Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna Threesome on New Album

Cardi B gives shout-outs to several famous "bad bitches" on her new album, Invasion of Privacy.

On the track "She Bad," which features YG, Cardi B raps, "I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one (yeah, woo) / Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome," which the latter lyric referencing Rihanna's nickname.

Teigen was so excited when she found out she had been name-dropped that the model, Lip Sync Battle star and foodie had to pause cooking a Red Lobster-esque meal.

"Gasp!! *drops biscuits*" she tweeted.

Cardi B also name-drops other famous female music stars on her album.