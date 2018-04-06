Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

They may have been pals throughout the season, but don't expect Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield to be rooting each other on during The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion special.

In this sneak peek of part one, exclusive to E! News, the ladies begin saying goodbye to season 10 as host Andy Cohen brings up the comment Porsha made to Shamea Morton as she left Barcelona early, telling her to not trust any of the women, which, as we all know, Sheree felt some type of way about once she found out.

"Do you think you owe her an apology for saying that Shamea can't trust her," he wonders.

"You should ask her 'Have I apologized for that,'" Porsha replies. And from there? It's on.