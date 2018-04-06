Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

They may have been pals throughout the season, but don't expect Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield to be rooting each other on during The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion special.
In this sneak peek of part one, exclusive to E! News, the ladies begin saying goodbye to season 10 as host Andy Cohen brings up the comment Porsha made to Shamea Morton as she left Barcelona early, telling her to not trust any of the women, which, as we all know, Sheree felt some type of way about once she found out.
"Do you think you owe her an apology for saying that Shamea can't trust her," he wonders.
"You should ask her 'Have I apologized for that,'" Porsha replies. And from there? It's on.
"OK, well, I'm feeling the same way Kandi [Burruss] is feeling right now," Sheree says. "Even if you apologize a month ago, two months ago, you're sitting here, justifying your actions."
Cue the supportive head nod from Kenya Moore.
"Girl, we are having a conversation about the situation," Porsha argues. "So I am going to talk about the situation."
"OK, but it's still a 'But!' 'I apologize, but...'" Sheree replies.
"I'm loyal to who's loyal to me," Sheree continues, thinking she has the support of the group. But Cynthia Bailey's immediate reply to her proves that it's a little more complicated than that.
"We get it," Cynthia says. "We know that you're loyal to Kim [Zolciak-Biermann.]" All Sheree can do to reply is scoff and adjust her ponytail.
That allows for Porsha to immediately turn the tables on her sparring partner, as she asks the group why they haven't held Sheree's feet to the fire over what she knew about Kim's plan to distribute her daughter Brielle's now-infamous bathroom bug video shot in NeNe Leakes' house—and when. As you can imagine, Sheree doesn't like that too much. To see how she and the rest of the ladies respond, check out the video above!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's three-part reunion special begins Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)