Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are an Adorable Sporty Pair at Invictus Games UK Trials

Prince Harry has found his own perfect teammate.
Before the fourth annual Invictus Games can kick off in Sydney in October, the athletes need to be selected. As such, the royal headed off to the United Kingdom trials Friday, outfitted in his Invictus Games gear and ready to observe the competitors for the paralympic-style, multi-sport event. The 33-year-old veteran launched the games back in 2014 to embolden athletes hurt in the line of duty.
While he's attended the trials in years past, this time around, he had a special lady by his side—fiancée Meghan Markle. The two were stylishly twinning as they arrived onto the field together, the American actress also sporting an Invictus Games polo underneath an Aritizia trench coat with a pair of bootcut jeans and heels—a perfect blend of sporty chic.
Matching in their gear, the duo spent their day at the University of Bath's Sports Training Village, where they came face to face with some of the 400 wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans who are competing for one of the 72 spots on the United Kingdom team.
They were a picture-perfect sideline team as Harry pointed out moments to his bride-to-be while the Suits alum clapped for the competitors. Prince Harry also got the opportunity to introduce his future wife to some of the athletes, including 31-year-old Dave Watson, who lost both of his legs and right arm in Afghanistan and is trying out for discus, shot put, archery, rowing and sitting volleyball this year.
"I've been doing sports for seven and a half years now since I was injured. Sport got me out the house and motivated, stopped me from staying at home and thinking about things. Doing the Invictus Games has changed my life," he told E! News. "Last time I met Harry was in Toronto. I saw him with Meghan before [in Toronto], but today was the first time I met her properly and the first time I spoke to both of them together. Harry introduced her to me.
Watson added, "It's good to see him happy. He's really happy."
Markle is no stranger to the games—she famously stepped out holding hands with Harry last September at a wheelchair tennis match during the 2017 games in Toronto. The moment marked the couple's first official joint appearance after more than a year of dating.
This year, the games will take places in late October with more than 500 competitors from 18 nations and at least one married couple. That's right, with their wedding just a month away, the lovebirds will be husband and wife by the time the games come around his year.
"She told me that she had never been to Australia, but was going to this year's event and was really looking forward to being there with Harry," volleyball, basketball and rugby competitor Michael Mellon recalled.
This time last year, Prince Harry adorably boxed with a toddler during the trials, leaving the rest of us to collectively swoon and wonder when the royal would take on fatherhood himself. Having officially found his partner in life, it's only a matter of time now.
Until then, let the games begin!
