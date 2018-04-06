Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are an Adorable Sporty Pair at Invictus Games UK Trials

Matching in their gear, the duo spent their day at the University of Bath's Sports Training Village, where they came face to face with some of the 400 wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans who are competing for one of the 72 spots on the United Kingdom team.

They were a picture-perfect sideline team as Harry pointed out moments to his bride-to-be while the Suits alum clapped for the competitors. Prince Harry also got the opportunity to introduce his future wife to some of the athletes, including 31-year-old Dave Watson, who lost both of his legs and right arm in Afghanistan and is trying out for discus, shot put, archery, rowing and sitting volleyball this year.

"I've been doing sports for seven and a half years now since I was injured. Sport got me out the house and motivated, stopped me from staying at home and thinking about things. Doing the Invictus Games has changed my life," he told E! News. "Last time I met Harry was in Toronto. I saw him with Meghan before [in Toronto], but today was the first time I met her properly and the first time I spoke to both of them together. Harry introduced her to me.

Watson added, "It's good to see him happy. He's really happy."