Dax Shepard and Zach Braff Are Practically Identical in This Face-Swapped Photo

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can you tell them apart?

Zach Braff shared face-swapped photos of him and Dax Shepard on Wednesday, and the two look nearly identical.

The 43-year-old Alex Inc star said Shepard's wife Kristen Bell snapped the photo "years ago."

"I'm gonna get this put on a T-shirt," Braff tweeted.

 Even Shepard got in on the fun. 

"Gross. You're that guy?" the 43-year-old Chips star wrote.

And when one follower asked if he was the only one who found the photo "deeply disturbing," Shepard replied, "Nope." 

"For me, it's really the pictures in the left column," Shepard added. "I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap here."

When Zach Braff Crashed Sarah Chalke's Interview: Scrubs Revival Talk, Alex, Inc. and Roseanne Jokes and More

This isn't the first time the actors have joked about their similar appearance.

Shepard also tweeted a picture of them together when Braff made a guest appearance on his show Armchair Expert Podcast.

"Who is who in the picture?!?!? Shepard tweeted on April 2.

The two also joked about their uncanny resemblance in 2013.

 

However, Shepard isn't the only one Braff has gotten mistaken for.

"I get Anne Hathaway's  ex-boyfriend [Raffaello Follieri], I get Dax Shepard, Ray Romano," Braff told Extra in 2013. "There's like a BlogSpot on the web that's like ‘men who look like zachbraff.com' or something like that."

In fact, he had an awkward run-in with Hathaway's father because of the similar resemblance. 

"Her dad saw me at the premiere and gave me this look for a second like he was going to tackle me because I guess he wasn't the best ex boyfriend," Braff told the celebrity news outlet. "I quickly let him know that it was just me Dax Shepard."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dax Shepard , Zach Braff , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bachelor Winter Games, Clare Crawley, Benoit Beausejour-Savard

After Clare and Benoit Split, Which Bachelor Nation Couples Are Still Together?

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Channels Kenny Rogers for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's Today Anniversary

Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Cardi B Raps About Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna Threesome on New Album

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Bus Filled With UFC Fighters

Bubble Watch 2.0

Will These TV Shows Get Canceled? Your 2018 Bubble Watch Guide Is Here

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Does Sporty Style Her Way: Breaking Down Her Latest Laid-Back Look

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Porsha Williams Has Some Explaining to Do in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Sneak Peek

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.