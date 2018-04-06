Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Poses Nearly Nude in Jamaica for #BodyPositive Photo

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 6:05 AM

Kailyn Lowry

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

Kailyn Lowry is soaking up the tropical sun. 

The Teen Mom 2 star has jetted off to Jamaica with her three youngsters for some Spring Break fun in the sand and quality time with her kiddos. In the mix of all of the festivities, it looks like she also got to squeeze in an impromptu photoshoot, posing for a nearly nude photo on a balcony overlooking the scenery. 

In the shot, Lowry poses with a towel, undies and little else. "Just checking out the view," she punned in the caption, tagging #bodypositive, #curves and #lovetheskinyourein among others. 

In a previous picture, the star smiled radiantly in a T-shirt. "Feeling good in my skin," she wrote to her followers. 

Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

The 26-year-old reality star seems to love the skin she's in, having previously stripped down for a nude photo in honor of her birthday last month. 

There was no shortage of photos shared by the happy mama this week as she captured her three sons, Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 8 months, all together.

During the vacation, the busy mom was happy to spend one-on-one time with her firstborn. "As a mom of 3, it's hard to get alone time with each of my boys. With Isaac being older now and adjusting to so much change in our family, I feel a greater need to balance our alone time together," she explained. "As he gets older, I find myself expecting him to know better and do better than his younger siblings, maybe having too high of expectations at times. I love him so much and am so proud of the young man he's growing to be."

She also gushed her middle tot, Lincoln. "You are the most caring and considerate little boy, while also being my hilarious, wild child," she said of the toddler. "I'm so incredibly proud of who you are becoming and hope you stay as brutally honest as you are, always."

All in all, it sounds like a great trip for the entire family. 

"It doesn't get better than this," Lowry wrote online with a photo of the three boys holding hands. "The three best friends anyone could ever have."

TAGS/ Teen Mom 2 , Naked , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
