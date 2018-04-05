Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard Break Up

Say it ain't so!

The Bachelor Winter Games' biggest success story and biggest surprise is no more, as Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard have broken up.

The pair met on the Bachelor spinoff, which brought American and international Bachelor stars together for hot tubbing and vaguely Olympic-style sports, late last year. While they ended the four episodes apart with Canadian Benoit having headed home, they reconnected after the show.

Benoit proposed on the reunion show World Tells All, just after the pair was even revealed to be a couple.