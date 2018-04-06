Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Has Begun Hinting at Infinity War—All the Times It’s Crossed Over With the MCU

"Your world will soon become a battleground," Qovas (Peter Mensah) warned Hale and Coulson (Clark Gregg) "We will ensure humanity's survival." The terms for their protection? Oh, only all of Earth's gravitonium and Inhumans. A steep price, to be sure, but "much smaller than you will pay if this comes to Earth," he said while giving Coulson a vision of the massive ship heading the planet's way. While the ship didn't really look anything like the one belonging to Thanos that we got a glimpse of in the final moments of Thor: Ragnarok, the parallels are too clear for this to be a different war heading Earth's way.

While the episode, which detailed Hale's upbringing as one of Hydra's star pupils, was full of Easter eggs as well as what appears to be some serious aligning with the MCU's upcoming release—which promises to irreparably alter the Universe as we know it—it's hardly the first time S.H.I.E.L.D. has crossed over with its cinematic brethren. While we await more potential clues in the coming weeks, let's take a look at all the times S.H.I.E.L.D. and the MCU have synced up in the past.