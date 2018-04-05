A Guide to Zac Efron's Instagram Flirting: Why His Social Media Activity Is Sparking Romance Rumors

Zac Efron is keeping those Alexandra Daddario relationship rumors alive, one Instagram comment at a time.

The Baywatch co-stars have been the subject of romance speculation for almost a year, after Daddario shared a photo of Efron kissing her on the cheek in May 2017. Interest in the duo's relationship status intensified last week when they were spotted picking up dog supplies with their pups at a Los Angeles pet store.

While the romance hasn't officially been confirmed, we'd say these two at least have a flirty relationship...if we were guessing based on Efron's Instagram activity.

Let's take a closer look at how the actor approaches Instagram flirting: