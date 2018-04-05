A Guide to Zac Efron's Instagram Flirting: Why His Social Media Activity Is Sparking Romance Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 4:33 PM

Zac Efron is keeping those Alexandra Daddario relationship rumors alive, one Instagram comment at a time.

The Baywatch co-stars have been the subject of romance speculation for almost a year, after Daddario shared a photo of Efron kissing her on the cheek in May 2017. Interest in the duo's relationship status intensified last week when they were spotted picking up dog supplies with their pups at a Los Angeles pet store.

While the romance hasn't officially been confirmed, we'd say these two at least have a flirty relationship...if we were guessing based on Efron's Instagram activity.

Let's take a closer look at how the actor approaches Instagram flirting:

1. Shares a Sweet Birthday Message to His Rumored Girlfriend: "Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to [earth], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created #alexdaddario," Efron captioned the cute pic of the duo.

And when Daddario replied, "Thank you zac!!!! ❤️" Efron told her, "It's your Bday [angel emoji] celebrate."

#Smooth

2. Suggests More Doggie Dates: Oh, a date?

3. "Two hot bitches": That comment though...

4. Subtly Likes Rumored Girlfriend's Post That He's In: He went to her birthday party!

5. Casually Calls Rumored Girlfriend His #Family #Love: ❤️ She went to his birthday party!

6. And Says She Looks "Dope" Watching Game of Thrones: *eyes emoji*

Do you think Efron and Daddario are a couple? Sound off in the comments!

