Prince Liam Is Over Trying to Kill His Brother on The Royals: "I'm Done With This Witch Hunt!"

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

It's time to cut ties! 

Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus' (Jake Maskall) alliance is coming to an end on this week's episode of The Royals. Thanks to King Robert's (Max Brown) new plan to shut down parliament, it looks like he may have regained control and a brother. 

"We're taking that lying charlatan down," Cyrus informs Liam. "I won't take no for an answer." Sadly, it looks like he might have to. "My brother's been an asshole, okay, but he's not a killer. We were wrong. It's time to let it go and actually try to put this family back together. That's what my dad would want," Liam tells him. 

Prince Liam Lets Jasper in on His Plan to Expose King Robert

Cyrus is still not convinced Robert has the best interest of the monarchy in mind. "Simon tried to abolish the monarchy. Robert's done the exact opposite," Cyrus pleads with his nephew. "We must topple this arrogant prick and get you the throne. A throne that he got from killing your father." 

"No he didn't! I'm done with you and I'm done with this witch hunt," Liam tells him as Robert eavesdrops outside the door. "Katherine is why I was so driven to destroy my own brother. My feelings for her. I understand that now." 

See the heated moment in the clip above! 

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

