Casey Affleck Has Been ''Treated Abominably'' in #MeToo Era, Kenneth Lonergan Says

Manchester by the Sea director Kenneth Lonergan thinks Casey Affleck was treated unfairly by the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

Affleck, who won an Oscar for his performance in the 2016 drama, was previously accused of sexual harassment by two co-workers. Despite denying the claims and settling the lawsuits in 2010, the actor continued to receive backlash as the conversation and fight against sexual assault became more widespread.

As a result, Affleck skipped out on the tradition of presenting the Best Actress award at the 2018 Oscars. He was replaced by Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster.

From Lonergan's perspective, who spoke to Variety, he can support the cause while also defending his close friend and frequent collaborator.