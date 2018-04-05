These Service Dogs Had the Best Time Ever at Disneyland

Disneyland is fun for dogs, too!

A few lucky canines recently took a field trip to the happiest place on earth—and photos of their festive visit quickly went viral!

While it may look like fun and games, their trip was for a good cause. All of the puppies are part of Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that breeds, raises and trains highly-skilled assistance dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities, and places them free of charge to recipients.

After being with their puppy raisers for about a year and a half, the dogs go through professional training. While tere, they learn a variety of tasks, like picking up and returning dropped items, opening and closing doors, and turning lights on and off.

While the trip to Disneyland was a great opportunity for the service dogs to let loose, it was also a socialization opportunity. The park allowed them to be around all the different sights, sounds, smells and people that Disneyland has to offer.