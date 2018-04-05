Frances Bean Cobain Shares Preview of Original Song on the Anniversary of Kurt's Death

On the eve of her father Kurt Cobain's death, Frances Bean Cobain has released a sneak peek of her first original song, which pays tribute to her late father.

The 25-year-old sings, "I think I saw you when I was small / I think I found you, a penny for your good thoughts / I think I found you, Jesus hangs in your place on the cross."

On the video she shared to Instagram, which has since been taken down, the model said in the caption, "There are so many memeable moments in this clip...I'm SUPER restless because I can't play guitar with long nails so I'm just sitting in my room alone singin' to mah self (sic)."

Frances, who recently announced that she was two years sober, attributed her creative energy to the fact that she no longer has a TV, "because I'm forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain and soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think."