Ayesha Curry Details Difficult Pregnancy, Including ''5 Hospital Stays''

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ayesha Curry, 6 Months Pregnant

Instagram

Ayesha Curry is experiencing an admittedly bumpy road to baby No. 3. 

The TV personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry took to Instagram on Thursday, revealing that the first six months of her pregnancy have been extremely unpleasant. 

"6 down 3 to go!" Ayesha captioned a stylish baby bump photo. "Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y'all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that's how it's felt.)"

Curry's glass-half-full mentality has kept her going, adding, "I think I'm starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot." 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

The longtime couple announced they were expecting in February, and even then Ayesha admitted to feeling "very sick." The athlete and foodie are also parents to daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2.

And during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Curry remarked that this pregnancy is "very different" from her prior two. Of course, this led Ellen DeGeneres to tease, "So it's a boy!"

The parents-to-be have yet to reveal the sex of their baby. 

Wishing Ayesha a smooth finale to her pregnancy! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , , Stephen Curry , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Undergoes Surgery to Remove Lipoma Tumor

Heidi Montag Recalls Dying "for a Minute"

WWE Superstar "Luscious" Johnny Valiant Is Dead

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams

Busy Philipps Reacts to Backlash Over Michelle Williams Photo on Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Brian Lancaster, MTV Road Rules

Brian Lancaster Dead: MTV Road Rules Star Was 43

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney's Summer Plans Revealed

Meryl Streep, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Meryl Streep Makes Her Big Little Lies Season 2 Debut via Nicole Kidman's Instagram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.