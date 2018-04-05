Ayesha Curry Details Difficult Pregnancy, Including ''5 Hospital Stays''

Ayesha Curry is experiencing an admittedly bumpy road to baby No. 3.

The TV personality and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry took to Instagram on Thursday, revealing that the first six months of her pregnancy have been extremely unpleasant.

"6 down 3 to go!" Ayesha captioned a stylish baby bump photo. "Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y'all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that's how it's felt.)"

Curry's glass-half-full mentality has kept her going, adding, "I think I'm starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot."