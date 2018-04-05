Busy Philipps Reacts to Backlash Over Michelle Williams Photo on Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Busy Philipps was just being there for a friend, so don't get it twisted.

Some fans did when the actress flew to San Francisco to be by her famous BFF Michelle Williams' side on the 10th anniversary of Heath Ledger's death this past January. It wasn't the trip that grinded fans' gears, but rather, Phillips' Instagram post of Williams, who famously dated Ledger and gave birth to a daughter with him.

The photo, which captured the actress nuzzling her head into Philipps' hair, included a caption that read "It's ok." While many of the star's followers praised the image and their enduring friendship, some were much more critical, describing the post as tacky, shallow or exploitative. Philipps noticed.

"I think some people felt like I was being exploitative," she recently told The Cut. "I've never even really spoken about [Ledger's death], because I never would want to have it be misconstrued in that way, but it was the ten-year anniversary, and…," she continued as she began to cry, the writer noted.