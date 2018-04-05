Meryl Streep Makes Her Big Little Lies Season 2 Debut via Nicole Kidman's Instagram

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 11:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Big Little Lies, Meryl Streep

HBO; Getty Images

She has arrived. Meryl Streep is in Monterey. Nicole Kidman took to Instagram to share the first look at Streep at work on Big Little Lies season two. See the photo below!

Streep is playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who comes to town looking for answers following the death of her son. The part was written for her. Along with Kidman and Streep, the second season of Big Little Lies stars virtually all of the first season cast, including executive producer Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, James Tupper, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling and many more returning faces.

Photos

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Witherspoon told Seth Meyers all about the moment she found out Streep would be part of the cast during a recent visit to Late Night.

"Well, she sent an email to Nicole and I," Witherspoon said. "And it said, ‘OK, I read the part and I love it and I'm going to do it.' And I like dropped the phone, like mic drop, but I phone dropped. And then I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Is this really happening?' And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I, like, hugged myself gently for a minute and said, ‘This is really happening. You're really working with Meryl Streep.'"

Witherspoon said she then called writer David E. Kelley and said, "You better write me good scenes with Meryl Streep!"

The second season of Big Little Lies will "explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."

Big Little Lies will return to HBO in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Big Little Lies , Meryl Streep , Nicole Kidman , , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Undergoes Surgery to Remove Lipoma Tumor

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Premiere

Why Snooki Might Not Return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2

Where Will "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 2 Take Place?

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Your Newest HGTV Stars With New Special All-Star Flip

Cast, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Get Crazy, Get Wild Again! Jersey Shore Family Vacation's New Opening Credits Revealed

Luann de Lesseps, RHONY, Real Housewives of New York

Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"

Bethenny Frankel, RHONY Reunion

What Caused Carole and Bethenny's Falling Out on The Real Housewives of New York City?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.