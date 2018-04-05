How Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Reacted to Her Doll Replacement in Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Premiere

"Sammi does get a lot of airtime in season one."

Wait, didn't Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola decide not to return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation?! When fans tuned into the MTV reality hit's return on Thursday night, they weren't expecting to see the "sweetest b--ch you'll ever meet," who explained she wanted to avoid "toxic" situations as her reason for sitting out of the reunion. And something no one was expecting to see? A doll version of the reality star.

"Everyone really wanted her there, so because she wasn't we had to replace her with a doll look-alike," Jenni "JWoww" Farley told E! News at the NYC premiere of the surprising prop, which even had a voice-box that repeated some of Sammi's lines from the show's original run every time it was touched. ("Ronnnnn, stahhhhhp!")

The mastermind behind the Sammi doll? Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, of course, the cast's ultimate prankster.