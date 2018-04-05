The Ultimate Celebrity Shoe Guide to 2018 Music Festival Season

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 11:01 AM

ESC: Coachella Shoe Guide

Everybody, jump, jump.

When it comes to music festival shoes, the more practical the better. Between constant shoe stomping, mud or dirt and the questionable portable toilets, you want to protect your feet! At the same time, you want to let them breathe (especially in sweltering heat). Save the stilettos for another day and opt for comfortable flats or reasonable heels. You may also want to lose the open-toe shoes at the fairgrounds as well. Should you really want to strut up and down the grass mounds in your favorite gladiator sandals, make sure they aren't boring. 

Rule no. 1 of musical festival shoes: Practical doesn't mean you have to forgo all style. 

Photos

Coachella Outfit Ideas, Based on Your Favorite Headliner

Ahead, your guide to tried-and-true festival shoes celebs swear by at Coachella. 

ESC: Jourdan Dunn

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Jourdan Dunn

Musical festivals tend to happen during the warmer months, which means feet need to breathe—and be protected from shoe stomping and dirt. To get a little ventilation and coverage, follow in the supermodel's footsteps (no pun intended) and opt for boots with perforated materials or cutout details. Trust—sensitive noses nearby will thank you. 

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Ventilated Boots

Charlotte Russe Bamboo Perforated Chelsea Booties, Was $38.99; $20

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Ventilated Boots

Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Paula Side Slit Bootie, $35

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Ventilated Boots

Reef Voyage Boot Breeze, $115

ESC: Sofia Richie, Coachella

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for NYLON Media

Sofia Richie

Perhaps the most beloved shoe of festival season is the sneaker. Why? It's practical. It's a dance marathon, after all. While we know the white sneaker is trending, let's be honest: that baby is going to get dirty, fast. Instead, opt for vibrant kicks that have some personality. If a you're really set on white kicks, opt for super-affordable ones that you don't mind throwing away if it gets too trashed. 

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sneakers

Converse Custom One Star Suede Low Top, $90

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sneakers

Target Women's Devoney Lace Up Sneakers - Mossimo Supply Co™ White, $27.99

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sneakers

Hollie Watman Garden of Eden Print Sneakers, $268

ESC: Jamie Chung

BACKGRID

Jamie Chung

Whether it's a combat, Chelsea, thigh-high or whatever, boots will know no bounds come music festival season. While plain boots work, put a little pizzazz into them with embellished details. Studs, florals, embroidery, chains...sky's the limit. 

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Embellished Boots

Zara Leather Ankle Boots With Faux Pearls, $69.99

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Embellished Boots

Katy Perry Bliss Floral-Embellished Combat Boots, Was $179; Now $89.43

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Embellished Boots

Freda Salvador Women's Star Fringe Overlay Flat Booties, $595

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

Vanessa Hudgens

The queen of Coachella has spoken: Fringe will always win at a music fest. The boho vibe is not going anywhere soon.

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Fringe

Vince Camuto Catinka Fringe Shooties, Was $139; Now $69.43

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Fringe

Bellini Nicolette Western Bootie, $59.99

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Fringe

Chloé Liv Fringed Suede Booties, Was $1,790; Now $629.97

ESC: Jasmine Tookes

Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jasmine Tookes

We wouldn't normally recommend wearing open-toe shoes to a music festival. But should you be as daring as the Victoria's Secret model, make sure that your warm-weather friendly kicks channel a certain vibe, whether that be boho, dessert-chic or just pool-party friendly. Basic sandals are boring for an event like this. 

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sandals

Fringe Sandals, $49.90

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sandals

Steve Madden Sliver, $39.95

ESC: Coachella Shoes

Sandals

Free People Fiji Wraparound Sandal, $78

