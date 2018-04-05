Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner and More Stars Pose for Adorable Disney Reunion

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Disney Channel, reunion

Instagram

Calling all Disney Channel stars!

Wednesday evening proved to be the night to reunite, as evidenced by this adorable new photo of fellow Disney stars Demi Lovato,Cole Sprouse, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner.

The actors and actresses came together thanks to fellow Disney alum Hayley Kiyoko, who was hosting a release party for her new album. 

"Season finale of my life aka disney high reunion," Montgomery wrote on social media with many others sharing the group snap to their own accounts. 

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

As fans of the group well know, they came up on the network in the early 2000s on shows including The Suite Life of Zack & CodySonny with a ChanceSo Random!The Suite Life on Deck and Jessie as well as Disney Channel movies like Camp Rock

Since those days, they've gone on to land roles and gigs as adults. Lovato is now a Grammy-nominated songstress, having dropped her sixth studio album last year, while Sprouse is currently a fixture on the popular CW series, Riverdale

Still, no matter where their careers take them, it's nice to see they all can find their way back to each other whenever there's cause for celebration. 

Needless to say, the image sent viewers into a frenzy. As one excited fan wrote, "THIS IS BEAUTIFUL."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Reunion , Demi Lovato , Cole Sprouse , Top Stories , Apple News , Viral
Latest News
Cynthia Bailey

Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Undergoes Surgery to Remove Lipoma Tumor

Heidi Montag Recalls Dying "for a Minute"

Ayesha Curry, 6 Months Pregnant

Ayesha Curry Details Difficult Pregnancy, Including ''5 Hospital Stays''

WWE Superstar "Luscious" Johnny Valiant Is Dead

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams

Busy Philipps Reacts to Backlash Over Michelle Williams Photo on Anniversary of Heath Ledger's Death

Brian Lancaster, MTV Road Rules

Brian Lancaster Dead: MTV Road Rules Star Was 43

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney's Summer Plans Revealed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.