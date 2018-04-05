Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

Anne Hathaway has a message for all of the body shamers in the world.

The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Thursday to let everyone know that she's gaining weight for a new movie role, so please keep your comments about her body to yourself.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well," Hathaway wrote to her social media followers. "To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx."

Hathaway also shared a video of herself in the gym, writing, "PS- I wanted to set this to Queen's 'Fat Bottomed Girls' but copyright said. Continued peace xx."