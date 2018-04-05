Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession

Uma was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin). Hopper was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less).

They were both lodged in Hamilton County Jail and are still in custody, they have not yet bonded out. Possession of a Controlled Substance is a felony.

Hopper is the youngest child of Sean and Robin, the exes also share a daughter, 26-year-old Dylan Penn. Back in 2016 the siblings starred in their first fashion campaign together as the faces of the brand Fay's Spring/Summer 2016 collection.