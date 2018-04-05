Sean Penn and Robin Wright's Son Hopper Arrested for Drug Possession

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 5, 2018 9:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hopper Jack Penn, Hopper Penn, Sean Penn

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's 24-year-old son, Hopper Penn, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Nebraska.

A representative for the Nebraska State Patrol tells E! News of the arrest, "At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle at the Giltner exit on Interstate 80 for failure to signal. The vehicle was a 1992 Volvo traveling westbound. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected drug activity and searched the vehicle. Troopers found 14g of marijuana, 4 amphetamine pills, and 3g of psilocybin mushrooms."

The two occupants of the vehicle were Penn and 26-year-old Uma Von Wittkamp.

Sean Penn's Kids, Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, Star in Their First Fashion Campaign Together

Hopper Penn, Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, Cannes 2016

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Uma was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance (amphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin). Hopper was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana (one ounce or less).

They were both lodged in Hamilton County Jail and are still in custody, they have not yet bonded out. Possession of a Controlled Substance is a felony.

Hopper is the youngest child of Sean and Robin, the exes also share a daughter, 26-year-old Dylan Penn. Back in 2016 the siblings starred in their first fashion campaign together as the faces of the brand Fay's Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

TMZ was first to report the arrest.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sean Penn , Robin Wright , Celeb Kids , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Disney Channel, reunion

Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner and More Stars Pose for Adorable Disney Reunion

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, Jersey Shore, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Premiere

Why Snooki Might Not Return for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2

Heidi Montag, PAPER Magazine

Heidi Montag Recalls Dying "for a Minute" After Plastic Surgery Marathon

Kim Kardashian West Posts Adorable Family of Five Photo

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Are Your Newest HGTV Stars With New Special All-Star Flip

Luann de Lesseps, Watch What Happens Live, Arrest

Luann de Lesseps Reveals the Unexpected Problem She Faced in Jail

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.