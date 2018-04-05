Luann de Lesseps Reveals the Unexpected Problem She Faced in Jail

To call for help, first you need a number.

It's a lesson Luann de Lessepslearned the hard way when she spent a night in jail last December after she was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla. on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. She has since pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

"Remember three phone numbers from your phone because if you ever go to jail, you have to remember phone numbers," the reality star told a fan caller and the audience on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen Wednesday night. "I couldn't remember a phone number and the one number I did remember I didn't want to call it."