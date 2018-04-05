Kristen Bell Has Already Recorded Frozen 2: ''It's Very Good''

Get ready Frozen fans because Kristen Bell has already recorded her part for the film's sequel.

The 37-year-old actress broke the news on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Well, you know, I can't say a lot because Disney has people everywhere," the Anna star said. "But, I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished."

While The Good Place star remained fairly tight-lipped about the upcoming film, she did suggest she knows quite a bit about it.

"I know the songs, I know the stories—it's very good. I can't say much more than that or I'll get in trouble," she said.

