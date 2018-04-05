Mike Myers Revives His Role as Dr. Evil on The Tonight Show

Welcome back, Dr. Evil.

The iconic villain of the Austin Powers franchise returned to the screen on Wednesday night, thanks in part to Jimmy Fallon.

"The big story is still President [Donald] Trump and all the turnover in his administration," the late-night host told his audience. "It seems like every week someone new loses their job and, believe it or not, another person was just fired by Trump moments ago. This literally just happened and we're lucky enough to get an exclusive interview with them right now."

That person was Mike Myers dressed up as his iconic character. "Dr. Evil?" Fallon asked as he appeared.

"No, it's Adam Levine," the actor retorted. "Of course it's Dr. Evil, numbest."