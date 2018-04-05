Luann de Lesseps Addresses Controversial Diana Ross Halloween Costume: "I in No Way Altered My Skin Color"

The reality star also addressed the controversy on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the late-night talk show she told Real Housewives executive producer and WWHL host Andy Cohen she reiterated her claims that she did not alter skin color for her costume.

"I'm horrified, meaning I never meant to hurt anybody's feelings…I love Diana Ross and I totally respect Diana Ross…and I was really kind of a tribute to her…it was Halloween," Luann said.

Andy pressed the issue that it looked like she altered her skin tone to match that of Diana Ross. "No, I didn't. I had bronzer on that I wear normally, like the rest of my skin. I'm tan like right now, so I didn't add anything to or try to do…would ever, ever dream of doing a blackface ever. So, I'm very sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone," Luann said.