Teflon Tiger Woods: How a Scandal-Plagued Decade Failed to Sink the Golf Great

When it comes to playing from the rough, Tiger Woods has learned a thing or two.

The golf great—bowed but not broken by injury, addiction issues and perhaps the most shocking cheating scandal of the past decade—returns to the Masters today for the first time in three years and as of yesterday afternoon he was one of the favorites to win the whole thing. And just a few days before that, he was the favorite. (Maybe not among his peers, but they're not going to be the ones laying wagers.)

"I don't think there's one clear-cut favorite," Woods has said modestly. "I think there are so many guys playing so well at one time. There's no one guy. That's what's exciting about this year."

Which just goes to show, when you give someone enough time to heal, be it his aching back or a bruised ego, he may just surprise you.