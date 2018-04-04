Jaime King Attacked After Man Smashes Her Car's Window With Son Inside

That's one scary afternoon...

Earlier today, a man jumped on top of Jamie King's Mercedes-Benz and smashed the windows in while her 4-year-old son James Knight Newman was inside the car in Beverly Hills, E! News can confirm. Much of the aftermath was caught by paparazzi who were in the area.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the shattered glass struck the child while he sat in his car seat in the car's back seat. The Hart of Dixie star was outside the vehicle at the time of the attack but a female friend was in the car with the boy and emerged from the car in order to protect Newman and was hit with a can by the attacker.

The suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd, was arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery and two counts of felony vandalism. Floyd is being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 6, 2018,

The BHPD released the following statement to E! News about the incident, "On April 4, 2018, at approximately 4:43 PM, the Beverly Hills Police Department received several calls of a vehicle vandalism in the 400-block of N. Bedford Drive. Police arrived within minutes and promptly detained the suspect."

The statement also explains that the suspect vandalized two cars "by kicking and jumping on the vehicles."