Tyra Banks Reveals the ''Insecurity'' That Has Her Considering More Plastic Surgery

Even Tyra Banks gets down about her physical appearance from time to time.

The legendary supermodel recently revealed that in the early days of her career, Banks elected to undergo rhinoplasty to fix her nose that she had unknowingly broken as a toddler. Her plastic surgery confession spurred a bit of controversy, but Tyra is here to tell fans that even the most flawless of celebs aren't perfect.

"It's obvious to me that I did my nose," she told E! News while promoting her new book, which she co-authored with mom Carolyn London. "I want them to understand that people don't wake up like this."

Banks said it "takes a village" to help transform her into the catwalk queen we all know and love, and there's one bodily imperfection that has haunted her along the way.