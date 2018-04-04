Alyson Stoner Admits Talking About Her Sexuality Was ''Scary'' But Feels More Herself Than Ever

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 6:45 PM
Words can hurt. Words can destroy. But sometimes, words can lead to freedom...
Last week, former Disney star Alyson Stoner penned a candid personal essay in Teen Vogue in which writes about falling in love with another woman. The response has been overwhelming.
The actress, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of writer Kay Cannon's directorial debut Blockers, caught up with E! News on the red carpet and talked about what it was like to come forward with her truth.
The 24-year-old said, "Most importantly for me are all of the messages that I am receiving from young people and people of all ages sharing their stories, saying they found themselves within my article. That's why I shared it."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
And while she says she's glad she finally got honest about who she is, she admitted to E! News that coming out is a "little bit scary" due to the "sense of unknown" and "how people will respond safety wise."
Alyson got her start when she was 9-years-old in 2002 with a Missy Elliot video. She's been working consistently since then, appearing in Cheaper By the Dozen, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Camp Rock and the Step Up films.
"I've had a very long career of being conservative," said the former child star. "I am still who I am. I am just being more honest and more truthful."
As for whether or not Alyson and the woman she wrote about, who inspired the actress/singer's new single "When It's Right", are dating, the star played coy.
"Right now I am keeping everything private so that I can just focus on the story," said the star. "What matters most is that it's a really exciting, fresh time for me to feel more myself than ever."
In last week's essay, entitled "How I Embraced My Sexuality", Alyson wrote about falling for her dance teacher.
"There she was, wearing loose jeans and a backward snapback," Stoner recounted of their first encounter at a workshop. "She flipped and rolled her body around with adventure and total abandon. As a Type A perfectionist, I was mesmerized and intimidated."
After spending time together, Stoner revealed that things between the two became physical.
"She and I continued to hang out and began sending good morning texts," she said. "Then we made dinner and watched Orange Is the New Black. Then we vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more. OK, we were in a relationship. I fell in love with a woman."
She continues, "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys."
We're glad to see that Alyson is living her best journey...
Blockers hits theaters April 6.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!