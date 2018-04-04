New Couple Alert?! Chris Pine May Have a New Leading Lady in His Life

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Love is still alive and well in Hollywood! 

While this year has brought more than its fair share of shocking celeb breakups, it is good to know that some celeb couples are still going strong, and there is even a new Hollywood couple on the horizon. 

Chris Pine was seen recently seen rocking an impressive pair of overalls and a new lady. British actress, and Chris Martin's ex, Annabelle Wallis was spotted with the A Wrinkle in Time star while at an airport in London. The two tried to keep it low-key, but the paparazzi got a few shots of them together. What other couples are heating up? 

Watch

Today's the Day - Beyonce & Jay-Z Got Married

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Amy Schumer , Elsa Pataky , Chris Hemsworth , Chris Pine , Megan Fox , Brian Austin Green , Top Stories , Couples , Love And Sex
Latest News

How Michelle Williams Found Love After Heath Ledger's Death

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

See Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Photo From Private Easter Celebration

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shows Off 100 Hours of Tattoo Work in New Shirtless Selfie

Renee Graziano, Marriage Boot Camp

Mob Wives' Renee Graziano Breaks Down in Tears Over Drug Questioning on Marriage Boot Camp

Hollywood Celebs Who Love Their Pets Too Much

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship Under Attack

Hot Hollywood Couples on the Move

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.