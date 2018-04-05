The Kennedys and a Cover-Up: The Bizarre True Story of Chappaquiddick

Dispatched to look for Kennedy, Chappaquiddick resident Antone Bettencourt (the owner of the cottage were the original call to police was made) caught up with Kennedy at around 9:30 a.m. at the ferry landing in Edgartown. Markham and Gargan were with him. In the meantime, responders were still searching the pond, figuring there may be another body to recover.

According to Damore, when asked if he knew that a dead girl had been found in his car and would he need a ride to the bridge, the senator replied, "No, I'm going on over to town.

Which he then did.

Harvey Ewing, Vineyard bureau chief for the New Bedford Standard-Times, snapped Kennedy's picture as he disembarked from the ferry. Ewing told Damore that the senator looked to be "in fine shape."

When they finally spoke on the phone, Kennedy asked Arena, the Edgartown police chief, to meet him at the station. Still damp from his dive into the pond, Arena hitched a ride with Dr. Edward Self, president of the local residents' Chappaquiddick Association, into town. Kennedy was "poised, confident, and in control. Using my office and telephone. And I'm standing in a puddle of water in a state of confusion," Arena told Damore.

It was there that Kennedy told Arena that he had been driving, completely throwing the police chief for a loop.

Meanwhile, Dr. Donald Mill, Edgartown's associate medical examiner, had made the preliminary determination at the scene that they had "an obvious and clear" drowning on their hands, having found no signs of other trauma to the body. He was confident in his conclusion, but he said, due to the prominent people the deceased (who had not yet been identified) appeared to be associated with, he'd defer to the District Attorney regarding the need for an autopsy.

Ultimately, there was no autopsy. (A subsequent petition from the DA to exhume the body and conduct an autopsy was denied that December, with Kopechne's parents supporting the decision.)

Also on July 19, phones were ringing all over Massachusetts, alerting assorted Kennedy family cohorts and aides that there had been a fatal accident involving Ted's car. During one call it was determined that Mary Jo Kopechne's parents needed to be notified. Ted also told his chief aide to contact someone on the island to ensure that Kopechne's body be transported off of Martha's Vineyard as soon as possible—and that her five friends also be informed that they shouldn't speak to anyone about that night for the time being.