The Southern Charm Season 5 Premiere's Best Clapbacks as the Women Finally Take Control

Time to grow up, Peter Pans.

After four seasons, the women of Southern Charm are sick of the men's antics, and they're ready to call them out. In the season five premiere on Thursday night, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and Danni Beard banded together, and by episode's end they were heading to Shep Rose's birthday BBQ ready to confront Thomas Ravenel, J.D. Madison and the rest of the Bravo reality hit's male cast members.

As they clinked their wine glasses, toasting to "women empowerment," a slowed-down version of the theme song played, highlighting these lyrics as quick shots of the men were shown: "He was lazy, just a regular Joe Blow. But times have changed, don't you know?" Yes, we got chills.

So why are the ladies finally saying enough is enough? "Charleston is definitely a town where good ol' boys band together and have most of the power," Naomie explained. But it seems like they are finally being called out for their behavior.