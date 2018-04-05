What Caused Carole and Bethenny's Falling Out on The Real Housewives of New York City?

Four seasons.
That's how long it took for Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill to finally have a falling out on The Real Housewives of New York City. Ever since Bethenny returned to the Bravo hit series in season seven, she and Carole have formed a close bond, becoming one of the franchise's strongest duos.
But that's all changed in season 10, with their falling out hinted at in last night's premiere and teased in the season-long preview. So what the heck is going on with the Big Apple's former BFFs?
"I'm an idealistic kind of person. I look at the world that way, I look at people that way, and I think I looked at her that way," Carole told E! News of their fractured friendship. "And I feel like now I see her a little bit more realistically and less idealistically. There were just some things that were said and done that I just felt like weren't completely consistent with the girl I knew."
Fans will see Carole and Bethenny "talk it out and we talk it out again," but Carole, 54, said she felt "major disappointment" in their falling out.
"I never expected that to happen, "she continued. "I feel like we truly developed a friendship off the show and then I just saw some behavior that I just didn't think was consistent with someone I would consider a really good friend."
So what behavior is she talking about specifically?
Carole wouldn't dish the whole story, but she explained, "It was a bunch of things. It just felt like suddenly it was very gossip-y and mean and unnecessary, and I was just like, that's not the person I knew."
But perhaps the most telling thing Carole said was, "I am not competitive with my friends. I only wish my friends the best in everything and much success...I celebrate them. I compete with only myself, so it was just a little eye-opening."
Color us VERY intrigued to see how this friendship fractures!
To hear more from Carole on her falling out with Bethenny, and what to expect from their scenes this season, press play on the video above now.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
