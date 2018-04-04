Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares a Snatched Space Buns Tutorial

Coachella is calling—are you ready?

If you got your outfits planned, makeup bag ready but don't quite know how to make an impact with your hair, let Chris Appleton, hair guru to celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande serve as your guide. The Color Wow celebrity hairstylist already explained what hair colors are trendy right now and mastered the "snatched pony" look. Now, he's showing us how to put the two trends together in a hairstyle the pro is calling the space bun Mohawk.

You may remember space buns from previous music festivals: Kendall Jenner wore a pair to the famed music fest in 2016. Then the look was seen again on the model, as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid, at the Anna Sui fall 2017 runway show.

To edge up the look for the 2018 festival season, Chris styled the buns into a Mohawk-like pattern on model and beauty influencer Kandee Johnson at Mr. C Beverly Hills.