Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Shares a Snatched Space Buns Tutorial

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Apr. 4, 2018 3:27 PM

Coachella is calling—are you ready?

If you got your outfits planed, makeup bag ready but don't quite know how to make an impact with your hair, let Chris Appleton, hair guru to celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande serve as your guide. The Color Wow celebrity hairstylist already explained what hair colors are trendy right now and mastered the "snatched pony" look. Now, he's showing us how to put the two trends together in a hairstyle the pro is calling the space bun Mohawk. 

You may remember space buns from previous music festivals: Kendall Jenner wore a pair to the famed music fest in 2016. Then the look was seen again on the model, as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid, at the Anna Sui fall 2017 runway show.

To edge up the look for the 2018 festival season, Chris styled the buns into a Mohawk-like pattern on model and beauty influencer Kandee Johnson at Mr. C Beverly Hills

Photos

Fun Beauty Products to Wear to Coachella and Beyond

"I literally want to wear this look all the time," said the Glam Masters judge. "To Coachella or the grocery store."

"You're gonna, honey, because you ain't gonna be able to take this out," replied the hairstylist jokingly. 

While the hairstyle may look intimidating, the hardest part is separating the hair into snatched, or super tight, sections. Using tons of hairspray (Chris' choice: Color Wow Firm + Flexible Hairspray) will help. To see how he does it, watch the video above!

Model's Clothes: Blank NYC denim top and shorts

RELATED ARTICLE: Coachella Outfit Ideas Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem Would Approve

