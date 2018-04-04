Tyler Henry Channels Selma Blair's Late Dog Wink in Sweet Reading on Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry can do no wrong!

The readings just keep getting better and better each week on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. For the first time this season, he was able to channel a celebrity client's deceased dog. Yeah, you'll need some tissues for this!

Lucy Hale was up first and the Pretty Little Liars actress got a message from someone who meant the world to her.

"One thing I'm hoping for is to just communicate with someone who is very, very important to me. This person was just like everything to me," she shared before her reading. "I'm in a place in my career where it's very exciting, it's a new chapter. So it would be nice to know they're aware of my success. To be able to have some sort of communication, I would be set."

Tyler wasted no time bringing through exactly who she was hoping for. "That ring originally belonged to my grandmother, her name was Karen, which is actually my first name. I'm named after her but I've always gone by Lucy," she shared with him. "She was my grandmother on my dad's side. She always told me growing up, 'When I pass away this is going to be your ring.'"